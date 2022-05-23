Thornburg was designated for assignment by Atlanta on Monday.
Thornburg had been with the team since the start of the season and pitched competently enough in nine relief appearances, posting a 3.86 ERA, though his 21.3 percent strikeout rate and 10.6 percent walk rate were both sub-par. He'll exit the roster to clear space for Dylan Lee, who was recalled in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Braves' Tyler Thornburg: Maintains low-leverage role•
-
Braves' Tyler Thornburg: Continues perfect spring•
-
Braves' Tyler Thornburg: Signs with Atlanta•
-
Reds' Tyler Thornburg: Undergoes Tommy John surgery•
-
Reds' Tyler Thornburg: Shifts to 45-day injured list•
-
Reds' Tyler Thornburg: Headed to injured list•