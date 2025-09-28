Brujan (hip) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Brujan hasn't appeared in a game since Sept. 21 after leaving the contest with right hip tightness. It's unclear if the injury remains an issue or if he simply hasn't been needed on the field. Assuming he doesn't enter Sunday's contest, the 27-year-old will finish the year with a .253/.305/.310 slash line in 95 plate appearances spanning stints with Atlanta, the Orioles and the Cubs.