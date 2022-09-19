Contreras went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Phillies.
He's recorded a hit in each of his last four games, going 7-for-16 altogether to bring his batting average up to .278 for the season. Contreras looks to have taken back control of a spot in the everyday lineup from Marcell Ozuna, who is on the bench for Monday's series opener with the Nationals. Meanwhile, Contreras will serve as Atlanta's designated hitter and No. 7 hitter, marking his fifth consecutive start.
