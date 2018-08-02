The Braves promoted Contreras from Low-A Rome to High-A Florida on Wednesday, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.

The younger brother of Cubs All-Star backstop Willson Contreras, William earned the call to the Florida State League after supplying an .823 OPS in 342 plate appearances at Rome. Contreras hasn't performed as effectively as expected this season in controlling the run game, but the Braves will let him continue to work out the defensive kinks at Florida while he faces higher-caliber pitching.

Our Latest Stories