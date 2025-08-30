Uribe gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his fourth save of the season in a 4-1 win over the Blue Jays.

The Brewers broke open a 1-1 tie in the top of the ninth, and Uribe closed things out in the bottom of the frame on 13 pitches (seven strikes). The right-hander has converted two straight save chances since Trevor Megill (elbow) landed on the IL, but with Milwaukee's regular closer expressing optimism that he'll be able to return when first eligible Sept. 9, Uribe's stint as the team's top save option may not last too long. He's been outstanding in any role, not allowing an earned run in 19 innings since the All-Star break with a 0.95 WHIP and 19:7 K:BB.