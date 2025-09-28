Abner pitched a clean inning with no strikeouts to pick up the save in Sunday's 4-2 victory over the Reds.

The Milwaukee flamethrower required only eight pitches, five of which were strikes, to secure his team's 97th win. Even with Trevor Megill (elbow) being activated earlier in the day, Uribe was called upon for this save because Megill handled the fourth inning and picked up the win. Uribe closes out his regular season with a 1.67 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 90:27 K:BB across 75.1 total innings.