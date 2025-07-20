Uribe earned the save in Sunday's 6-5 win against the Dodgers, allowing one run on three hits and one walk in one inning with no strikeouts.

The flamethrowing right-hander held on to lock down the win despite conceding three singles in this 23-pitch performance against the vaunted Los Angeles lineup. Because Trevor Megill pitched consecutive days Friday and Saturday, Uribe was afforded the opportunity to pick up his second save of the season. This outing shows that if anything were to happen to Megill, Uribe, who has pitched to a 2.42 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 60:19 K:BB across 48.1 total innings, would be the favorite to take over the closer role in Milwaukee.