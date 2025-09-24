Uribe earned the save in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Padres, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning.

Uribe has been sharp since taking over as Milwaukee's primary closer in Trevor Megill's (elbow) absence. Uribe has gone seven innings without allowing an earned run, allowing just four hits and one walk while striking out 10 in that span. Overall, the right-hander has converted 6-of-8 save chances this season while posting a sparkling 1.70 ERA with a 1.05 WHIP and 90 strikeouts across 74.1 innings.