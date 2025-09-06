Uribe worked a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his fifth save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Pirates.

The right-hander got three groundball outs on an efficient eight pitches (six strikes). Uribe has had no issues stepping into the closer role for Milwaukee, posting a 3.00 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 4:2 K:BB in six innings and converting all three of his save chances since Trevor Megill (elbow) landed on the IL. Megill could be back by the middle of September, but Uribe should have a firm grip on the ninth-inning job until then.