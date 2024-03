Uribe tossed a scoreless inning of relief and picked up the win in Thursday's exhibition contest.

Uribe was tagged for two earned runs in his spring debut, but he has since thrown three scoreless frames over three appearances, and he only allowed two runners to reach base over that span. After a sterling rookie season in which he struck out 39 batters over 30.2 innings and posted a 1.76 ERA and 1.17 WHIP, he is on track to open the regular season with a prominent spot in Milwaukee's bullpen.