Uribe earned the save in Monday's win over Arizona, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

With Trevor Megill unavailable after throwing 34 pitches Sunday, the Brewers called on the setup man Uribe, who retired the side in order to lock down his third save of the year. The right-hander has now gone 17 straight appearances without allowing an earned run, a streak that runs through the entire second half. Uribe has quietly put together a dominant season, posting a 1.71 ERA with 78 strikeouts in 63.1 innings, and was ready when called upon in a high-leverage spot.