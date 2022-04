Uribe underwent surgery Tuesday to repair the meniscus in his left knee and will be sidelined for 6-to-8 months, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Uribe is a flamethrower who was moving prospect lists, but his season will come to an early end due to his injury. If all goes as planned with his recovery, the 21-year-old righty should be ready to go when spring training rolls around in 2023.