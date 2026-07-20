Brewers' Andrew Vaughn: Benefiting from Frelick's absence

Vaughn will start at first base and bat sixth in Monday's game against the Mets.

Vaughn has maintained a stellar .856 OPS over 57 games this season, but he's nonetheless had to settle for a part-time role against right-handed pitching since coming off the injured list in early May while Jake Bauers has solidified himself as the Brewers' top option at first base. However, with Sal Frelick (shoulder) going on the injured list Sunday, Milwaukee could have near-everyday roles available for both Bauers and Vaughn in the short term. Bauers will make his second straight start in right field, which will once again open up first base for Vaughn.