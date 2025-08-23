Vaughn is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants.

Vaughn will get a well-earned day off Saturday against San Francisco as Jake Bauers fills in at first base. Vaughn had started 27 consecutive games at first base, slashing .320/.383/.563 with seven home runs and a 9:16 BB:K during that stretch. Although he's expected to remain Milwaukee's primary first baseman, off days could come more frequently as Bauers and eventually Rhys Hoskins (thumb) are added to the fold.