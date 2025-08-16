Vaughn went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in Friday's 10-8 win over the Reds.

Vaughn crushed a 406-foot homer off Nick Martinez in the Brewers' five-run third inning. He's now hit safely in 18 of his past 19 games, racking up seven home runs and 23 RBI during that stretch. While his season line still reads .245/.288/.434, the 27-year-old has slashed .343/.403/.648 with nine homers, 35 RBI and 18 runs scored across 120 plate appearances with Milwaukee.