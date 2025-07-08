Vaughn went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored during Monday's 9-1 win over the Dodgers.

After Vaughn had spent the previous three weeks at Triple-A Nashville following his acquisition from the White Sox on June 13, the Brewers called up the 27-year-old first baseman from the minors to replace Rhys Hoskins (thumb) on the active roster. Vaughn entered the starting nine in his first game with Milwaukee and made an instant impact, taking Yoshinobu Yamamoto deep in the first inning and plating Sal Frelick and William Contreras to stake the Brewers to an early lead. While Vaughn's long-term role with the Brewers remains unclear, the fact that he drew the start at first base against the right-handed Yamamoto over the lefty-hitting Jake Bauers suggests that Vaughn will get a look as the team's primary option at the position while Hoskins is on the shelf.