Vaughn isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against St. Louis.

Vaughn lost his six-game hitting streak while failing to get a base knock off the bench Wednesday, but he's still slashing .423/.444/.538 through 27 plate appearances since Sept. 1. He'll rest again Friday while Jake Bauers starts at first base, batting seventh.

