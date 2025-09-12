Brewers' Andrew Vaughn: Heading to bench Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vaughn isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against St. Louis.
Vaughn lost his six-game hitting streak while failing to get a base knock off the bench Wednesday, but he's still slashing .423/.444/.538 through 27 plate appearances since Sept. 1. He'll rest again Friday while Jake Bauers starts at first base, batting seventh.
More News
-
Brewers' Andrew Vaughn: Getting breather Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Andrew Vaughn: Knocks four hits•
-
Brewers' Andrew Vaughn: Sitting down Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Andrew Vaughn: Heading to bench Monday•
-
Brewers' Andrew Vaughn: Logs three hits vs. Toronto•
-
Brewers' Andrew Vaughn: Getting breather Saturday•