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Brewers' Andrew Vaughn: Heading to bench Tuesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Vaughn is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals.

Vaughn drew starts at first base in each of the last four games and went 6-for-16 with three doubles, two RBI and two runs during that stretch, bringing his OPS up to .934 for the season. The 28-year-old is locked into a full-time role against left-handed pitching, but his playing time versus righties may be more variable while Milwaukee has all of its key position players available and while Jake Bauers has produced a healthy .855 OPS versus right-handed pitching thus far.

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