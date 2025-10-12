Brewers' Andrew Vaughn: Hits decisive Game 5 homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vaughn went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-1 win against the Cubs in Game 5 of the NLDS.
Vaughn broke a 1-1 tie with his solo blast to left field in the fourth inning. The Cubs were unable to respond as Milwaukee finished off the series-clinching win. Vaughn went 4-for-14 with two homers and four RBI over five NLDS games. He and the Brewers will next face the defending champion Dodgers in the NLCS.
