Vaughn went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-1 win against the Cubs in Game 5 of the NLDS.

Vaughn broke a 1-1 tie with his solo blast to left field in the fourth inning. The Cubs were unable to respond as Milwaukee finished off the series-clinching win. Vaughn went 4-for-14 with two homers and four RBI over five NLDS games. He and the Brewers will next face the defending champion Dodgers in the NLCS.