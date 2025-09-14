Vaughn is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Though he's provided a spark to the Milwaukee lineup since being called up from Triple-A Nashville on July 7 and owns a .967 OPS in September, Vaughn nonetheless looks to be fading into a platoon role as the season winds down. He'll be on the bench for a fourth consecutive matchup versus a right-handed pitcher, with Milwaukee going with the left-handed-hitting Jake Bauers at first base over Vaughn in each of those contests.