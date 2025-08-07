Vaughn went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI against Atlanta in Wednesday's 5-4 win.

Vaughn contributed a solo homer to center field in the fourth inning and added an RBI on a groundout in the following frame. The veteran first baseman is in the midst of a 12-game hitting streak during which he's batting an impressive .435 (20-for-46) with five home runs, 10 runs scored, 16 RBI and a 4:8 K:BB. Rhys Hoskins (thumb) is expected to be absent until at least late August, so Vaughn should have ample opportunity to continue to rack up stats -- and even when Hoskins does come back, it seems likely the Brewers will continue to give Vaughn everyday at-bats if he's still hitting as well as he is now.