Vaughn is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Since being called up from Triple-A Nashville on Monday, Vaughn has gotten off to a red-hot start to his time with the Brewers, recording at least one hit in each of his first five games while producing a 1.500 OPS and driving in 10 runs. The Brewers haven't yet committed to Vaughn as a full-time player, however, as Jake Bauers will replace him in the lineup Sunday while Milwaukee looks to keep both players involved at first base in the absence of Rhys Hoskins (thumb).