Vaughn will start at first base and bat fifth in Monday's game versus the Dodgers.

The Brewers are throwing Vaughn right into the lineup after he took the roster spot of the injured Rhys Hoskins (thumb). While the Brewers also figure to give Jake Bauers reps at first base while Hoskins is out, it's notable that the right-handed-hitting Vaughn is getting the first shot against Dodgers right Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Vaughn was acquired via trade from the White Sox last month after he slashed .248/.303/.407 in parts of five seasons with the Pale Hose.