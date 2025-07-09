Brewers' Andrew Vaughn: Taking seat Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vaughn is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.
After getting called up from Triple-A Nashville on Monday, Vaughn started at first base in both of the first two contests of the series with the Dodgers, going 2-for-5 with a home run, two walks, four RBI and two runs. Jake Bauers will get the nod at first base Wednesday, but Vaughn could end up seeing the bulk of the starts at the position while Rhys Hoskins (thumb) is on the shelf until around mid-to-late August.
