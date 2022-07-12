Perdomo (hand) will begin a rehab assignment with the Brewers' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate Tuesday.
Perdomo has resided on Triple-A Nashville's injured list since April 12, when he was shut down after sustaining a "boxer's fracture" of his left hand, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. After making 22 appearances out of the big-league bullpen between the 2020 and 2021 seasons, Perdomo will have to enjoy a period of sustained success once active at Nashville before he gets another call-up to Milwaukee. Before rejoining Nashville, he'll likely make several appearances in the lower rungs of the minors.