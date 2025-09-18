Brewers' Blake Perkins: Matches career high with five RBI
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Perkins went 2-for-4 with five RBI, a triple and a run in Wednesday's 9-2 win over the Angels.
Perkins tied a career high with five RBI and also logged his fourth career triple. With Milwaukee's outfield mostly healthy, the switch hitter could remain hard-pressed for playing time to wrap up the season. Additionally, Perkins is slashing a woeful .225/.299/.359 with three home runs, 19 RBI, 25 runs scored and six stolen bases over 157 plate appearances on the year.
