Brewers' Brandon Sproat: Fans seven in win

Sproat (3-4) earned the win Tuesday against the Reds, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven over 5.1 innings.

After serving up a solo homer to Sal Stewart in the first inning, Sproat settled in and held Cincinnati scoreless over the next four frames, including a stretch where he struck out five of six batters faced. He allowed back-to-back doubles to open the sixth, plating another run before he exited. Sproat has been piling up strikeouts lately, recording 23 over his last 15 innings while issuing just four walks. He has also earned wins in back-to-back starts, both coming against Cincinnati. Sproat now owns a 5.28 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 80:34 K:BB across 75 innings. He is scheduled to face Arizona on the road on Sunday in his second start of the week.