Brewers' Brandon Sproat: Inefficient in no-decision

Sproat allowed a run on five hits and three walks while striking out four over four innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Sproat was inefficient Sunday, throwing 55 of 92 pitches for strikes in this short start. Since the start of June, he has allowed just 11 runs over 30 innings across six starts. He's at a 5.13 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 84:37 K:BB across 79 innings through 17 games (15 starts) this season, but he's trending in the right direction. Sproat should remain in the rotation even with Logan Henderson (back) slated to return this season, as Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) was shelved following his injury Saturday. Sproat is projected to make his next start at Pittsburgh.