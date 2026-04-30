Sproat (0-2) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five over 4.1 innings to take the loss versus the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

Sproat kept runs off the board until the fourth inning, when Adrian Del Castillo tagged him for a solo shot and Nolan Arenado followed up with a three-run homer. It's the first time since his first outing of the year that Sproat has given up multiple homers. He threw 52 of 82 pitches for strikes, but this outing was a reversion to his earlier struggles this year when it comes to pitching deeper into games. He's sporting a 6.75 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 25:15 K:BB across 26.2 innings over six appearances (four starts). Sproat is tentatively lined up for a matchup in St. Louis early next week, but his performance so far has been mixed at best.