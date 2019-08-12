Suter (elbow) threw two scoreless innings in a game with Triple-A San Antonio on Sunday.

Suter has steadily advanced through the Brewers' minor-league ranks while on the recovery path from Tommy John surgery, and he has reached what figures to be the final step of his rehab assignment. Suter has not yet thrown more than two innings nor 27 pitches in any of his five rehab appearances, so he figures to pitch in the minors at least a few more times. Barring any setbacks, though, it's looking like he will be an option for the big club at some point before the season comes to a close.

More News
Our Latest Stories