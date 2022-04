Suter (undisclosed) came on in relief during Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Cardinals, working around a hit while striking out one over a scoreless inning.

After suffering a scare in Friday's 10-1 loss when he collided with the dugout railing, Suter was available out of the bullpen a day later. His clean relief appearance Saturday suggests that Suter avoided any injury as a result of Friday's incident.