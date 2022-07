Suter tossed a scoreless inning of relief and picked up his third win of the season in Sunday's victory over the Rockies.

Suter recorded just one win over his first 27 appearances of the season, but he picked up his second Friday and wasted little time putting another on the board. Suter posted a 4.58 ERA and 1.33 WHIP prior to the All-Star break, but he has opened the second half with three scoreless frames over two appearances out of the Brewers' bullpen.