Wichrowski was promoted from High-A Wisconsin to Double-A Biloxi on Tuesday.

Arguably the biggest dynasty riser among pitching prospects early in the season, Wichrowski was drafted by Milwaukee in the 13th round last year and given a $100,00 bonus. This year, he showed up to spring training touching 100 mph with his fastball after sitting in the low-90s in college, and Wichrowski sat at 94-97 mph with his fastball in four starts for High-A Wisconsin. The 21-year-old righty had a 2.45 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and a 21:3 K:BB in 14.2 innings prior to his promotion. In addition to his big fastball, Wichrowski boasts a plus mid-80s slider. He could finish the year as one of the best pitching prospects in baseball if he stays on this trajectory.