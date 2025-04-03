Wichrowski is stretching out in extended spring training and will join an affiliate when he's ready and there's room in a rotation, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

He was throwing in spring games, so it's possible Wichrowski suffered some sort of ailment between then and when the Brewers announced their minor-league rosters, but for now he's not considered injured. Wichrowski threw 89 innings last season, so he shouldn't have notable workload restrictions this year in the minors. He could be assigned to Double-A or Triple-A after logging a 4.12 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in 74.1 innings last year at Double-A.