Anderson was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Reds.
This is tough timing, as the scratch was announced less than two hours before first pitch and Anderson was a solid streaming option this weekend in Cincinnati. It's unclear what the nature of his injury is. Andruw Monasterio will start at third base.
