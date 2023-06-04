site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Brian Anderson: Takes seat Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Anderson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.
Anderson has gone 2-for-17 across his past five games and will head to the bench for Sunday's contest. Blake Perkins will handle right field in his place and bat sixth.
