The Brewers intend to activate Anderson (illness) from the 10-day disabled list and have him start Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Anderson will rejoin the Brewers in the minimum amount of time after a bout with food poisoning resulted in his surprise placement on the 10-day disabled list shortly before his scheduled start May 12. Brent Suter ended up making a spot start on short notice that day, while Freddy Peralta and Brandon Woodruff were also summoned from Triple-A Colorado Springs to fill out the rotation for two starts apiece to compensate for the absences of Wade Miley (oblique) and Zach Davies (shoulder). With Anderson set to pitch Monday and Davies potentially returning from the DL as soon as Thursday, two of Suter, Peralta and Woodruff would likely be squeezed out of the rotation as a result.