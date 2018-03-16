Bethancourt exited Saturday's Cactus League game against the Reds after being hit by a pitch on the left arm, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Bethancourt received a non-roster invite to Brewers spring training and has a .350 batting average and .950 OPS in 20 at-bats this spring. The 26-year-old is still unlikely to make the Brewers' Opening Day roster with Manny Pina, Stephen Vogt (shoulder) and Jett Bandy on the 40-man roster, but his injury status should be updated as he is further evaluated.