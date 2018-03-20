Brewers' Christian Bethancourt: Returns to Cactus League action
Bethancourt (arm) recorded one at-bat during Monday's game against the Dodgers.
Bethancourt left Saturday's game after being hit by a pitch, but returned Monday to go 0-for-1 at the plate. Although it's likely he'll begin the season in the minor leagues, it's still good to see the 26-year-old catcher back out on the field. Manny Pina and Jett Bandy look to be the two backstops that will make Milwaukee's Opening Day roster.
