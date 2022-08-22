Yelich will start in left field and hit third Monday against the Dodgers.

Yelich had previously batted leadoff in the last 58 games in which he started, but manager Craig Counsell will switch things up and put Yelich back in the lineup spot he opened the season in. The 2018 National League MVP had a rough go of it earlier in August, but he's gotten back on track a bit, hitting .286 (6-for-21) and posting an .804 OPS over his last six games.