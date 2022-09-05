Yelich (neck) will start in left field and bat leadoff in Monday's game in Colorado.
Yelich's return from a three-game absence due to neck soreness is a major boon for fantasy managers as the Brewers begin a three-game set at MLB's most hitter-friendly venue. Before the neck issue surfaced, Yelich had been in the midst of one of his most productive stretches of the season. Over his final 15 games in August, Yelich slashed .328/.400/.500 with three home runs, 12 runs and 10 RBI.
More News
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Remains out Sunday•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Still not starting•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Not starting Friday•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Likely to avoid IL•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Experiencing neck discomfort•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Exits Thursday's game•