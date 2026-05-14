Brewers' Christian Yelich: Decision on IL could come Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brewers manager Pat Murphy indicated Thursday that a decision on whether to put Yelich (back) on the 10-day injured list will likely be made Friday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Yelich missed a second straight start Thursday against the Padres due to a back injury. He's got a long history of back problems, and the Brewers will see how he feels when he gets to the ballpark Friday before they make a decision on Yelich's status. If Yelich needs another IL stint -- he just returned from a groin injury Tuesday -- Andrew Vaughn would receive an uptick in playing time.
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