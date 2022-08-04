Yelich was ejected from Thursday's game against the Pirates for arguing balls and strikes, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Yelich went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts to begin Thursday's matchup but was tossed in the top of the seventh inning after being called out on strikes on a pitch that appeared to be outside the zone. Assuming Thursday's ejection doesn't result in further discipline, the 30-year-old should be available for Friday's series opener against the Reds.