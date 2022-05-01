Yelich went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run in a 9-1 victory over the Cubs on Saturday.

Yelich singled and scored as part of a three-run first inning, singled again in the second and launched a two-run shot in his final at-bat in the eighth. The 30-year-old now owns a modest four-game hitting streak and has homered in consecutive contests after slumping through much of April. It hasn't been much, but any sign that points to a return to Yelich's former MVP form is enticing.