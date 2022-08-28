Yelich went 4-for-5 with a three-run home run and two total runs scored in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Cubs.

Yelich launched a three-run shot in the seventh inning that scored Kolten Wong and Jace Peterson, then reached home again on a Willy Adames homer in the eighth. It was Yelich's 10th home run of the season and his second this month. The outfielder has gone 15 for his last 42, taking his batting average from .250 to .260 during that span.