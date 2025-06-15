Yelich went 3-for-4 with a solo homer and a double in Sunday's 3-2 victory over the Cardinals.

The former MVP notched his first homer of June when he tied the contest at 1-1 with a 390-foot homer off St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas in the fourth inning. Yelich entered this game on a cold spell, slashing just .222/.333/.306 across 42 plate appearances this month while serving as the primary designated hitter for Milwaukee. The 33-year-old now sports a .239/.323/.427 slash line overall with 14 homers, 10 steals, 43 RBI and 35 runs scored through 288 plate appearances.