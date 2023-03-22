Yelich is 7-for-26 (.269) with two home runs, two doubles and a 3:6 BB:K through 10 appearances this spring.

The seven hits are not a lot, but four of them have gone for extra bases, and he owns both a .345 OBP and .922 OPS during the exhibition season. Yelich has hit leadoff in each game he has appeared in this spring, so all signs point to him occupying the top spot in the batting order when the regular season gets underway next week.