Yelich is day-to-day with neck soreness and is not expected to be placed on the injured list, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Manager Craig Counsell stated that Yelich irritated his neck on a swing, which caused him to exit Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks in the fourth inning. He noted that Yelich could miss a "couple of days" but there wasn't worry beyond that. Yelich has also battled back injuries this season, though it's unclear if the issues are related.