Yelich (neck) isn't starting Friday against Arizona.
Yelich exited Thursday's series opener against the Diamondbacks due to neck soreness but is expected to avoid a trip to the injured list. He'll be held out of the lineup for at least one game while Andrew McCutchen starts in left field and bats fifth.
