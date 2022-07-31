Yelich went 2-for-5 with a double, a walk, a run and a stolen base in Saturday's 9-4 victory against the Red Sox.

Yelich extended his hitting streak to nine games, and he has tallied multiple hits in four of those contests. The left fielder also swiped his 14th bag of the campaign, though it was just his second in July. Yelich's ability to steal bases is his primary fantasy appeal in 2022 -- he has only eight homers and a modest .259/.360/.396 slash line on the season.